Earthquake in Northwestern Iran Injures at Least 82 People - Reports

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake in the northwestern Iranian province of West Azerbaijan has injured at least 82 people, who are receiving medical assistance now, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Friday, citing the local emergency department's chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) A 5.3 magnitude earthquake in the northwestern Iranian province of West Azerbaijan has injured at least 82 people, who are receiving medical assistance now, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Friday, citing the local emergency department's chief.

The report said that 70 people applied for medical help in the city of Salmas, with 60 of them already receiving medical assistance, and that 12 people were injured in the city of Khoy, with seven of them already discharged from the hospital and five still receiving treatment.

The earthquake was recorded on Friday at 03:17 GMT and occurred 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) south of Khoy, with its seismic origin located at a depth of 43 kilometers.