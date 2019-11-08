UrduPoint.com
Earthquake In Northwestern Iran Leaves 3 People Dead, 20 Wounded - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:51 AM

Earthquake in Northwestern Iran Leaves 3 People Dead, 20 Wounded - Reports

Three people were killed and 20 people sustained injuries in an earthquake that struck northwestern Iran on Friday, Press TV reported, citing officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Three people were killed and 20 people sustained injuries in an earthquake that struck northwestern Iran on Friday, Press TV reported, citing officials.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) registered the 5.

7 magnitude earthquake early on Friday with its epicenter located 118 kilometers (73 miles) to the east of the city of Tabriz, the capital of Iran's East Azerbaijan province.

Iran is located in a seismically active zone and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. In one of the deadliest recent cases in November 2017, a powerful 7.2 magnitude quake hit an area close to the Iranian-Iraqi border, leaving hundreds killed and thousands wounded.

