UrduPoint.com

Earthquake In Philippines Damages Over 60 Residential Houses, 15 Schools - Civil Defense

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Earthquake in Philippines Damages Over 60 Residential Houses, 15 Schools - Civil Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The recent magnitude 6.0 earthquake in the Philippine region of Masbate has damaged 61 houses, 15 schools and six buildings, a spokesperson for the regional office of civil defense said on Friday.

The earthquake hit the central regions of the Philippines in the early hours of Thursday. No injuries were reported, however, the authorities warn about the possibility of recurring underground shocks.

"As per the latest information collected from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office of Masbate (PDRRMO), the 61 houses damaged reported are in Batuan, San Fernando and Palanas towns. The 15 schools' infrastructure are in Uson and Batuan towns which are mostly elementary schools. Also, 16 computer sets, 10 pieces of furniture and 130 educational materials were damaged," Gremil Alexis Naz said, as quoted by the Philippine news Agency.

The Philippines is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region which is particularly prone to tectonic activity and earthquakes. This 40,000 kilometer (25,000 mile) strip of volcanoes and tectonic faults encircles the Pacific Ocean, stretching along the coasts of South and North America to the southern regions of Alaska then turning toward Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia, and ending in the area of New Guinea, New Zealand and the south-western part of Oceania. About 90% of the world's approximately 1,500 known volcanoes are located in the Pacific Ring of Fire. About 90% of earthquakes occur in this region.

Related Topics

Fire Earthquake World San Fernando Indonesia Japan Philippines Guinea From New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

1 hour ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

4 hours ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.