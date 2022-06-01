Earthquake in Southwest China Claims Lives of at Least 4 People - Reports

Four people were killed and 14 others injured in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southwest China's Sichuan province on Wednesday, Chinese media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Four people were killed and 14 others injured in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southwest China's Sichuan province on Wednesday, Chinese media reported.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese seismological center reported that an earthquake of magnitude 6.

1 was recorded in Sichuan province with the epicenter located in Lushan County. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 17 kilometers (some 10 miles).

Rescue operations are underway in the areas affected by the earthquake, Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported.