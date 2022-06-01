Earthquake In Southwest China Claims Lives Of At Least 4 People - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 09:17 PM
Four people were killed and 14 others injured in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southwest China's Sichuan province on Wednesday, Chinese media reported
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Four people were killed and 14 others injured in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southwest China's Sichuan province on Wednesday, Chinese media reported.
Earlier in the day, the Chinese seismological center reported that an earthquake of magnitude 6.
1 was recorded in Sichuan province with the epicenter located in Lushan County. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 17 kilometers (some 10 miles).
Rescue operations are underway in the areas affected by the earthquake, Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported.