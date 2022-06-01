UrduPoint.com

Earthquake In Southwest China Claims Lives Of At Least 4 People - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Earthquake in Southwest China Claims Lives of at Least 4 People - Reports

Four people were killed and 14 others injured in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southwest China's Sichuan province on Wednesday, Chinese media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Four people were killed and 14 others injured in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southwest China's Sichuan province on Wednesday, Chinese media reported.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese seismological center reported that an earthquake of magnitude 6.

1 was recorded in Sichuan province with the epicenter located in Lushan County. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 17 kilometers (some 10 miles).

Rescue operations are underway in the areas affected by the earthquake, Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake China Media

Recent Stories

Tobacco industry worsening global pollution, defor ..

Tobacco industry worsening global pollution, deforestation, says expert

2 minutes ago
 Germany Losing Its Influence in EU Due to Missteps ..

Germany Losing Its Influence in EU Due to Missteps Regarding Policy on Russia - ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Looking at Every Other Possible Ro ..

Blinken Says US Looking at Every Other Possible Route to Get Wheat Out of Ukrain ..

2 minutes ago
 Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar approaches IHC for prote ..

Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar approaches IHC for protective bails

2 minutes ago
 36 passenger vans impounded

36 passenger vans impounded

12 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Ukraine Promised Not to Hit Russian T ..

Blinken Says Ukraine Promised Not to Hit Russian Territory With New US-Provided ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.