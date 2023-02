ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Turkey has risen to 284, while 2,383 people have been injured, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday.

Earlier reports indicated that 76 people were killed and 440 were injured.

"The earthquake killed 284 citizens, injured 2,323," Oktay said at a briefing.