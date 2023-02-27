UrduPoint.com

Earthquake In Turkey's Malatya Results In 1 Killed, 69 Injured - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Earthquake in Turkey's Malatya Results in 1 Killed, 69 Injured - Authorities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) At least one person killed and 69 injured as a result of an earthquake in Turkish Malatya, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Yunus Sezer said on Monday. .

Earlier in the day, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said that a 5.

8 magnitude earthquake occurred near the city of Yesilyurt in Malatya province in eastern Turkey. At least 340 thousand people live in the city. The mayor of the city said that at least one building collapsed.

"Unfortunately, according to our information, one of our citizens died as a result of the earthquake, 69 people were hospitalized with various injuries," Sezer told a briefing.

