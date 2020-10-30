ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The powerful earthquake in Turkey's west has resulted in significant damage in the city of Izmir, several houses were destroyed, a spokesman for the mayor said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency reported a magnitude 6.

6 earthquake in the west of the country, saying the epicenter was located near Izmir province's town of Seferlihisar.

"We have received information that several buildings in the districts of Buca, Bayrakli and Bornova were destroyed," Bugra Gokce said, as aired by the NTV broadcaster.