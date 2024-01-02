Earthquake jolts off central Indonesia

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck off East Nusa Tenggara province in central Indonesia on Tuesday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake rocked at 11:46 a.m.

local time (0446 GMT) with the epicenter situated 16 km southwest of Kupang regency and a depth of 37 km, the agency said.

No tsunami warning has been issued by the agency as the quake would not trigger giant waves.

Indonesia has been often hit by earthquakes for its position on a vulnerable quake-stricken zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".