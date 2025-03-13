Earthquake Jolts Osh Oblast Of Kyrgyzstan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 09:30 AM
BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale was registered in Osh Oblast at 03:11 a.m. Wednesday.
According to data of the Institute of Seismology of the National academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, the epicenter of the earthquake is located 2 km west of the village of Shark, 3 km north-east of the village of Kyzyl-Kyshtak, 3 km north of the village of Tashtak, 3 km north of Osh, 4 km north of Yuri, 5 km from the village of N.
km to the north-west of the village of Kyrgyz-Chek, 7 km to the south-west of the village of Kashgar, 16 km south-west of the village of Kara-Suu.
In the settlements of the Kyrgyz Republic, the intensity of the earthquake was: in the city of Osh - about 5 points, in the villages of Shark, Tashtak, Kyzyl-Kyshtak, Nariman, Kyrgyz-Chek - about 5 points, in the village of Kara-Suu - 4 points.
