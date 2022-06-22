Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

(@Abdulla99267510)

The quake has hit an area which is about 44km from the south-eastern city of Khost.

KHOST: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2022) A powerful earthquake has killed at least 950 people and left hundreds of others injured in Khost area of Afghanistan.

A local government official said that death toll is likely to rise. He said hundres of people were injured.

The quake struck about 44km from the south-eastern city of Khost.

Most of the casualties so far were in the Gayan and Barmal districts in Paktika, a local doctor told the BBC. Local media site Etilaat-e Roz reported a whole village in Gayan had been destroyed.

Tremors were felt across more than 500km of Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. Witnesses reported feeling the quake in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, as well as Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

However, there have been no immediate reports of casualties, and the earthquake caused little damage in Pakistan, according to BBC urdu.

Afghanistan is prone to quakes, as it's located in a tectonically active region, over a number of fault lines including the Chaman fault, the Hari Rud fault, the Central Badakhshan fault and the Darvaz fault.

The earthquake was magnitude 6.1 at a depth of some 51km, according to seismologists.

In the past 10 years, more than 7,000 people have been killed in earthquakes in the country, the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports. There are an average of 560 deaths a year from earthquakes.