Earthquake Kills At Least 69 In Western Nepal

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Earthquake kills at least 69 in western Nepal

KATHMANDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) More than 69 people were killed and dozens injured on midnight Friday when a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit western Nepal, officials said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake jolted the western Jajarkot district at around 11:47 p.

m. local time (18:02:54 GMT) with a depth of 18 km.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed sorrow at the loss of life and property in the quake and ordered immediate rescue and relief operations in a post on social media X, formerly known as Twitter.

