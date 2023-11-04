Open Menu

Earthquake Kills Over 50 In Western Nepal

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2023 | 02:10 PM

KATHMANDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) More than 50 people were killed and dozens injured on midnight Friday when a shallow earthquake hit the western part of Nepal, officials said.

