Earthquake of 5.3-Magnitude Strikes Eastern Indonesia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck the remote island of Sumba in eastern Indonesia on Monday.

According to the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics, the earthquake was detected at a depth of 10 kilometers and about 36 kilometers northeast of Waingapu on the island of Sumba.

The earthquake did not cause a tsunami, and no casualties or damage have been reported so far.