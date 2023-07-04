Earthquake of 5.4 Magnitude Occurs Off Coast of Azerbaijan - Seismologists

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude occurred off the coast of Azerbaijan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude occurred off the coast of Azerbaijan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.

The earthquake was registered at 20:0 GMT 46 kilometers (28.5 miles) to the northeast of the city of Khachmaz. The earthquake's center was at a depth of 35 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.