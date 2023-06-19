UrduPoint.com

Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude Hits Off Coast Of Papua New Guinea - Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Earthquake of 6.1 Magnitude Hits Off Coast of Papua New Guinea - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude occurred off the coast of Papua New Guinea, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.

The earthquake was registered at 11:18 GMT 98 kilometers (61 miles) to the southeast of the city of Angoram. The earthquake's center was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no reports of any casualties and damage so far.

The strongest earthquake in the history of records struck Papua New Guinea in 2000 with a magnitude of 8.0 on the Richter scale. The underground shocks shifted tectonic plates at a depth of 55 kilometers, which resulted in two deaths. The natural disaster also caused a tsunami leading to further victims and destruction.

