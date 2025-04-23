Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISTANBUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) An earthquake hit Istanbul and others cities in Turkiye after which the residents fled their homes and offices in fear.

The international news agencies reported that the earthquake of 6.2 magnitude on the Richter scale in Istanbul.

The US Geological Survey reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located 73 kilometers from Istanbul, at a depth of 10 kilometers underground.

The skyscrapers swayed due to the tremors, prompting people to rush outside in panic. The residents sought refuge in open fields, sidewalks, and streets after evacuating buildings.

The multiple tremors were felt consecutively, though no casualties have been reported so far.

The several old buildings collapsed. The rescue teams were placed on high alert, and the emergency has been declared in hospitals. The tremors were also felt in parts of Greece, Bulgaria and Romania, in addition to Istanbul. Earthquakes in Türkiye often result in a high number of fatalities.

It may be mentioned recalled that over 16,000 people lost their lives and hundreds were injured in the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye in 2024.