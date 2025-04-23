Earthquake Of 6.2 Magnitude Hits Istanbul, Other Cities In Turkiye
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2025 | 07:44 PM
US Geological Survey reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located 73 kilometers from Istanbul, at a depth of 10 kilometers underground
ISTANBUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) An earthquake hit Istanbul and others cities in Turkiye after which the residents fled their homes and offices in fear.
The international news agencies reported that the earthquake of 6.2 magnitude on the Richter scale in Istanbul.
The US Geological Survey reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located 73 kilometers from Istanbul, at a depth of 10 kilometers underground.
The skyscrapers swayed due to the tremors, prompting people to rush outside in panic. The residents sought refuge in open fields, sidewalks, and streets after evacuating buildings.
The multiple tremors were felt consecutively, though no casualties have been reported so far.
The several old buildings collapsed. The rescue teams were placed on high alert, and the emergency has been declared in hospitals. The tremors were also felt in parts of Greece, Bulgaria and Romania, in addition to Istanbul. Earthquakes in Türkiye often result in a high number of fatalities.
It may be mentioned recalled that over 16,000 people lost their lives and hundreds were injured in the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye in 2024.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye
Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after mentioning IPL at PSL X presen ..
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
More Stories From World
-
Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye2 minutes ago
-
Chinese insulin product approved as first insulin glargine biosimilar in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
What we know ahead of Pope Francis's funeral2 hours ago
-
Powerful 6.2-magnitude quake hits off Istanbul coast2 hours ago
-
I.Coast's barred opposition leader says is party's only presidential candidate2 hours ago
-
PSG draw with Nantes to stay unbeaten in Ligue 12 hours ago
-
PSG draw with Nantes to stay unbeaten in Ligue 13 hours ago
-
UK hosts downgraded Ukraine talks as Easter truce shatters3 hours ago
-
What we know ahead of Pope Francis's funeral3 hours ago
-
VP Vance tells Russia and Ukraine to strike a deal or US will 'walk away'4 hours ago
-
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew4 hours ago
-
Veteran Chinese astronaut to lead fresh crew to space station5 hours ago