Earthquake of 6.2 Magnitude Hits Northwest Argentina - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck Argentina on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

According to the data, the earthquake struck 47.8 miles northwest of San Antonio de los Cobres, a town in the northwest of the country. The depth of the earthquake was at 106.3 miles.

The earthquake was also felt in Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay.