UrduPoint.com

Earthquake Of 6.2 Magnitude Hits Northwest Argentina - Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 11:50 AM

Earthquake of 6.2 Magnitude Hits Northwest Argentina - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck Argentina on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

According to the data, the earthquake struck 47.8 miles northwest of San Antonio de los Cobres, a town in the northwest of the country. The depth of the earthquake was at 106.3 miles.

The earthquake was also felt in Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay.

Related Topics

Earthquake San Antonio De Los Cobres Argentina Bolivia Paraguay Chile Sunday

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja is likely to be elected unopposed as PC ..

Ramiz Raja is likely to be elected unopposed as PCB Chairman today

36 seconds ago
 Resolution on «Cooperation between the United Nat ..

Resolution on «Cooperation between the United Nations and the Economic Cooperat ..

12 minutes ago
 Hosting the intelligence chiefs of key countries b ..

Hosting the intelligence chiefs of key countries by ISI chief is one of the most ..

16 minutes ago
 PTI emerges as the largest party in Cantonment boa ..

PTI emerges as the largest party in Cantonment boards' elections across Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 MBR Creative Sports Award continues to receive nom ..

MBR Creative Sports Award continues to receive nomination files

46 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Receives Phone Call from New ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Phone Call from New Malaysian FM

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.