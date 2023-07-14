Earthquake of 6.5 Magnitude Occurs Off Coast of Mexico - Seismologists

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) A 6.5 magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of Mexico, the National Seismological Service said on Friday.

The earthquake was recorded at 09:29 GMT. The epicenter was 128 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of the town of Pijijiapan, located in the state of Chiapas in southeastern Mexico, at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There were no reports of possible casualties or damage.