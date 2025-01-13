Earthquake Of 6.8 Magnitudes Hits Southwestern Japan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2025 | 07:07 PM
Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warns of possible tsunami waves reaching up to one meter (approximately three feet) after the earthquake
TOKOYO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2025) A powerful earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit southwestern Japan on Monday night, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
Following the quake, the authorities issued a tsunami advisory.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned of possible tsunami waves reaching up to one meter (approximately three feet) after the earthquake, which occurred off the coast of Miyazaki prefecture in the Kyushu region at 9:19pm local time (12:19 GMT).
While the USGS initially reported the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.9, it later revised the figure to 6.8, saying that “there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake,”.
The JMA urged the residents to exercise caution and avoid coastal areas.
“Tsunamis can strike repeatedly. Please stay away from the sea and coastal regions,” said the agency, advising the local citizens.
