Earthquake Of 7.3 Magnitude Strikes Indonesia - USGS

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

Earthquake of 7.3 Magnitude Strikes Indonesia - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS' data, the tremor was recorded at 09:10 GMT at the depth of 6.2 miles in Maluku Utara region.

The survey said the quake was of a green alert level that did not rule out possibility of casualties and damage.

There have been no immediate reports on victims or damage yet.

The quake came hours after another tremor of 6.6 magnitude was registered off Australia's western coast at 05:39 GMT.

