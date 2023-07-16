Open Menu

Earthquake Of 7.4 Magnitude Occurs Off Coast Of US State Of Alaska - Geological Survey

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Earthquake of 7.4 Magnitude Occurs Off Coast of US State of Alaska - Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) A 7.4 magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of the US state of Alaska, and a tsunami advisory was issued, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The earthquake was recorded at 06:48 GMT, according to the USGS.

Its epicenter was located 65.8 miles south of the city of Sand Point at the depth of 20.3 miles.

The US Tsunami Warning System of the National Weather Service issued a tsunami advisory.

No casualties or destruction have been reported so far.

