Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.6 Shakes Azerbaijan

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 06:28 PM

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 shakes Azerbaijan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook the southern Caucasus nation of Azerbaijan early Thursday

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook the southern Caucasus nation of Azerbaijan early Thursday.

The epicenter of the quake, which took place at 8.16 am (0416GMT), was reported to be the Caspian Sea, said an Azerbaijan Seismological Service Center statement.

The statement said the earthquake took place at a depth of 68 kilometers (42.3 miles).

The earthquake was also felt in the capital, Baku.

So far there is no word on damage or casualties from the quake.

More Stories From World