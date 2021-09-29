UrduPoint.com

Earthquake Shakes Japan's Northwestern Coast - Meteorological Agency

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the Sea of Japan, causing no apparent damage or tsunami, Japan's General Meteorological Office reported on Wednesday.

According to Japan's Meteorological Agency the quake hit at a depth of 248 miles in the Sea of Japan, however there was no tsunami risk following the jolt.

The quake produced shaking across a large swath of the northeastern coast in 18 prefectures and was also felt in Tokyo, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

