Earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday, the Athens Observatory said, with no damage reported.

The quake struck at 0408 GMT with an epicentre in the sea 48 kilometres (30 miles) southeast of Arvi, on the south coast of the island, the Observatory said.

No damage was reported but Greek firefighters were dispatched to the scene as a precautionary measure.

Greece is located on a number of fault lines, and is sporadically hit by earthquakes.

In October 2020, a magnitude 7.0 quake hit in the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and the western Turkish city of Izmir, killing 114 people in Turkey and two teenagers in Greece.