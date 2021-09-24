Earthquake With 6.3 Magnitude Registered Off Alaska Coast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of the US state of Alaska, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.

The epicenter was located 50 kilometers (31 miles) deep in the northern Pacific Oceans, 184 km southwest of the community of Adak, the southernmost community in Alaska.

There has been no information about possible casualties and damage.