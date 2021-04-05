Earthquakes Of Up To 4.0 Magnitude Strike Los Angeles Area - USGS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 06:20 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) A pair of earthquakes measuring up to 4.0 on the Richter scale rattled the Los Angeles area early Monday morning, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The 4.0 quake struck at 4:44 a.m.
local time at the depth of 19.9 km in the Lennox area of Los Angeles County, just miles away from the international airport.
That quake followed a 2.5 magnitude temblor that hit 30 minutes earlier, USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.