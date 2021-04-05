UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Earthquakes Of Up To 4.0 Magnitude Strike Los Angeles Area - USGS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Earthquakes of Up to 4.0 Magnitude Strike Los Angeles Area - USGS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) A pair of earthquakes measuring up to 4.0 on the Richter scale rattled the Los Angeles area early Monday morning, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The 4.0 quake struck at 4:44 a.m.

local time at the depth of 19.9 km in the Lennox area of Los Angeles County, just miles away from the international airport.

That quake followed a 2.5 magnitude temblor that hit 30 minutes earlier, USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

Related Topics

Los Angeles From Airport

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

9 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

40 minutes ago

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

1 hour ago

17,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.