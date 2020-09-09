UrduPoint.com
EAS Foreign Ministers Discuss Measures To Cope With COVID-19 Crisis - New Delhi

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

EAS Foreign Ministers Discuss Measures to Cope With COVID-19 Crisis - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The 10th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting was held via teleconference on Wednesday, with participants discussing various regional issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said.

New Delhi was represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Vellamvelly Muraleedharan.

"Minister of State for External Affairs (MOS) of India Shri V. Muraleedharan attended the 10th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting (10th EAS FMM) on 9 September 2020. The Meeting was held virtually ... The Ministers exchanged views on the current regional and international developments including the COVID-19 pandemic and the cooperation to achieve a speedy and sustainable recovery," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting also discussed implementation of the Manila Plan of Action to realize the Phnom Penh Declaration on the EAS Development Initiative, as well as preparation for the 15th EAS summit. In 2012, the EAS adopted the Phnom Penh Declaration, in which it detailed the avenues of further development of cooperation in the region. In 2017, it agreed upon the Manila Plan of Action to elaborate on cooperation in various areas.

The East Asia Summit encompasses 10 ASEAN member states ” Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam ” as well as Russia, Australia, India, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, and the United States.

