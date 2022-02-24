EASA Advises to Fly With Caution in Moscow Flight Information Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recommends commercial operators to fly with caution in the flight information region of Moscow and Rostov over the military conflict in Ukraine.

"This extends the affected airspace to include Flight Information Region of Chisinau (Moldova) and Minsk (Belarus). It further recommends that air operators exercise caution when operating in the whole Flight Information Region of Moscow and Rostov due to heightened military activity, which may include launches of mid-range missiles penetrating into controlled airspace," EASA said in a statement.