EASA Recommends Avoiding Belarus' Airspace While Int'l Probe Into Ryanair Incident Ongoing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:32 PM

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recommended on Wednesday avoiding the Belarusian airspace until an international investigation into the Ryanair plane incident is completed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recommended on Wednesday avoiding the Belarusian airspace until an international investigation into the Ryanair plane incident is completed.

"Pending the finalisation of an international investigation into the incident that occurred on 23 May 2021: Operators, having their principal place of business in one of the EASA MS [member state], should avoid operations in FIR Minsk, unless the use of that airspace is deemed necessary to ensure safe operation in case of unforeseen circumstances.

Third Country Operators authorised by EASA, when conducting operations to, from and within the EU, are advised to avoid operations in FIR Minsk, unless the use of that airspace is deemed necessary to ensure safe operation in case of unforeseen circumstances," EASA said in a bulletin.

The agency also expressed "serious doubts" regarding Belarus' respect for international civil aviation rules.

