EASA Recommends Commercial Operators To Suspends Flights In Kabul Airspace

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:37 PM

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recommends commercial operators not to conduct flights in the airspace of Kabul and Afghanistan in general until further notice

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recommends commercial operators not to conduct flights in the airspace of Kabul and Afghanistan in general until further notice.

EASA recommends commercial operators not to conduct any flights in Afghanistan's airspace (Kabul Flight Information Region) until further notice, the agency said in a statement, provided to Sputnik.

The recommendation follows an extraordinary risk assessment group session and is based on all the available information on regional security, the EASA added.

