EASA Recommends Commercial Operators to Suspends Flights in Kabul Airspace

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recommends commercial operators not to conduct flights in the airspace of Kabul and Afghanistan in general until further notice.

The recommendation follows an extraordinary risk assessment group session and is based on all the available information on regional security, the EASA added.