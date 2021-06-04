UrduPoint.com
EASA Says Its Decision On Belarus Sought To Reduce Flight Risks

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 07:34 PM

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Friday that its decision to ban flights over Belarus sought to reduce the risks of flying

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Friday that its decision to ban flights over Belarus sought to reduce the risks of flying.

Earlier in the day, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) urged EASA to reverse its decision and called the move politically motivated.

"On June 2, 2021, after consultation with EASA Member States and the European Commission, EASA issued Safety Directive 2021-02. The Safety Directive (SD) calls on the National Competent Authorities in EASA member states to instruct aircraft operators with their principal place of business in their territories that conducting operations in Belarus airspace (FIR Minsk) is no longer allowed, unless required for safe operations in unforeseen circumstances.

The safety objective of the SD is to reduce the potential risk to passengers and crews that could arise from operations in this airspace. This follows the incident involving Ryanair flight FR4978 on May 23, 2021," the spokesperson of the EASA told Sputnik, adding that safety "remains a key driver of the activities and the mission of EASA."

