Ease, safety for worshippers at Prophet’s Mosque

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque and government entities work together to ensure that the largest possible number of worshippers can perform prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque and its courtyards. Their efforts enable worshippers to pray easily and safely.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has captured scenes of the spiritual atmosphere permeating the mosque and its courtyards during Taraweeh prayers. The scenes depict how the staff ensures smooth entry and manages capacity at the mosque.

The western courtyard is prepared for worshippers with the use of water mist fans to cool the air, fountains for drinking water, and all other necessary services. These efforts aim to ensure worshippers can pray with peace of mind in a comfortable and safe environment.