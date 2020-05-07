UrduPoint.com
Easing Of COVID-19 Lockdown Measures In England Next Week Will Be Cautious - Spokesman

Easing of COVID-19 Lockdown Measures in England Next Week Will Be Cautious - Spokesman

Any easing of England's COVID-19 lockdown from next week will done cautiously and the government will reintroduce measures if necessary, a Downing Street spokesman said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Any easing of England's COVID-19 lockdown from next week will done cautiously and the government will reintroduce measures if necessary, a Downing Street spokesman said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced that the government will publish its plans to begin relaxing the lockdown measures on Sunday, as the peak of the outbreak appears to have passed.

"We will proceed with maximum caution, closely track impact of easing measures and will not hesitate to change track if required," the spokesman told reporters, as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that she would recommend extending the lockdown in Scotland, as any easing of social distancing measures may lead to a further rise in cases.

"We are not going to do anything that could risk a second peak," the spokesman said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The devolved governments in Wales and Northern Ireland will be given the authority to choose when to begin relaxing the social distancing restrictions, based on the epidemiological situation in each nation, the broadcaster stated.

On Wednesday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care announced 6,111 new cases of COVID-19 and 649 deaths over the preceding 24 hours. The corresponding daily rise reported on Tuesday was 4,406 cases and 693 deaths.

