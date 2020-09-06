UrduPoint.com
Easing Of COVID19 Restrictions To Start In Australia's Victoria On September 13 - Premier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Coronavirus restrictions in Australia's southeastern state of Victoria will start to be eased in one week, Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said on Sunday.

"Currently, Melbourne is in Stage 4 restrictions. From 11:59pm on 13 September, we'll take our First Step towards COVID Normal. Regional Victoria, currently in Stage 3 restrictions, will be able to jump to the Second Step of reopening," Andrews said in a statement, released on Twitter.

According to the Victoria government website, the first step of restriction easing will include expanded social interaction. The second step will include "social bubbles," visitors and a staged return of education, as well as the reopening of outdoor pools and playgrounds.

"If we go too far too soon, the modeling also tells us we'd be on track for a third wave by mid-November.

... It's why, even as we release a roadmap for reopening it's got to be done in safe, steady and sustainable steps," Andrews stressed.

The easing of restrictions will be subject to review at least every two weeks and could be changed if the epidemiological situation worsens.

"I say it often: we all want this to be over. And we all really do. But for this to be over, we each have to find ourselves to keep going just a little bit longer. We've all come too far, given too much, to see it wasted," the Victoria premier said.

On Saturday, Australia's COVID-19 case count increased by 83 to 26,136, while the country's coronavirus-related death toll stands at 748. The Victoria state, which has over 19,400 confirmed cases, is the most affected.

