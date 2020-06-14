UrduPoint.com
Easing Restrictions In Moscow In July To Depend On Coronavirus Situation - Mayor

Sun 14th June 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Moscow's full reopening will likely be in July but will largely depend on how the epidemiological situation in the city develops, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Sunday.

"A number of restrictions, including access to sporting events, cinemas, theaters, public events will remain until the month of July. We will be looking at the epidemiological situation, how it will develop. In general, all subsequent permissions will be related to what the situation is. If it worsens, we will postpone these time frames, if we see that it remains, we will allow a gradual return to normal life," Sobyanin said in a broadcast on the Rossiya-1 tv channel.

Moscow authorities lifted strict restrictions on movement on June 9 while most enterprises will be allowed to open on June 16. The third stage of reopening is scheduled for June 23 and will see gyms, parks and more indoor spaces allowed to open and the mandatory self-isolation for citizens above 65 years old will be lifted.

Moscow remains the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Russia, with over 204,000 registered cases in the capital city itself and 3,231 deaths, according to official statistics.

