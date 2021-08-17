UrduPoint.com

Easing Sanctions Depends On Taliban's Actions - UK Foreign Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The issue of easing sanctions imposed on Afghanistan will depend on the actions of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday.

"The question of relief of the existing sanctions as well.

All of the financial means at our disposal will depend on the behavior of the Taliban," Raab said as broadcast by Sky news when was asked whether new sanctions could be imposed.

The UK will use all available means to "hold the Taliban to account" to provide "a new start in Afghanistan," the foreign secretary added.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

