UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

East Africa Urged To Improve Infrastructure To Spur Cross Border Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:25 PM

East Africa urged to improve infrastructure to spur cross border trade

The East African Business Council (EABC), a private sector investment lobby on Wednesday called for prioritization of infrastructure development at Border Posts to facilitate seamless flow of goods and movement of persons as cross border business rebounds

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ):The East African Business Council (EABC), a private sector investment lobby on Wednesday called for prioritization of infrastructure development at Border Posts to facilitate seamless flow of goods and movement of persons as cross border business rebounds.

Peter Mathuki, CEO of EABC, particularly stressed the improvement of the infrastructure at Kenya's Busia One-Stop Border Post via the construction of a four-lane road to ease cargo clearance.

"The first lane should be to transport general cargo. The second lane to be used by passengers. The third can be for fresh produce and the fourth for hazardous products," Mathuki said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

The EABC official said poor infrastructure continues to be a huge trade barrier in East Africa and a major constraint to regional integration and development.

Mathuki who had visited the Busia One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) urged revenue authorities to install cargo scanners at border points to facilitate trade.

He said the OSBP is efficiently operating with only a kilometer truck traffic holding an average of 55 trucks.He said nearly 1,000 trucks were moving goods through the border on weekdays with the number increasing to 2,000 trucks on weekends and reiterated the need for parking spaces to be built for cargo trucks near the Busia OSBP.

In October 2020, truck traffic snarl-up to the Busia border exceeded 15 kilometers, disrupting cross-border trade and escalating the cost of doing business.

Mathuki said insufficient parking space for cargo trucks along the northern transport corridor trunk routes still poses a safety challenge for the traders and border communities.

According to the African Development Bank (AfDB), the East Africa region's growth is projected to recover to 3.7 percent in the baseline scenario and 2.8 percent in the worst-case scenario this year, under the assumption that COVID-19 would be contained in the short-to-medium term.

Related Topics

Africa Business Poor Road Bank Traffic Nairobi Busia Kenya October Border 2020 Post (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Israel joins World Logistics Passport to accelerat ..

7 seconds ago

Georgia Secretary of State Office Receives Prosecu ..

15 minutes ago

Germany Interested in Improving Russia-Europe Rela ..

16 minutes ago

US Senate Resumes Trump's Impeachment Trial

16 minutes ago

Biden to Deliver Remarks on US Response to Myanmar ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohamed bin Zayed preside ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.