UrduPoint.com

East African Regional Tourism Expo Slated For October

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:11 PM

East African regional tourism expo slated for October

Tanzania will host the first-ever East African Community Regional Tourism Expo from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16 in the northern tourist city of Arusha, an official said on Wednesday

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) --:Tanzania will host the first-ever East African Community Regional Tourism Expo from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16 in the northern tourist city of Arusha, an official said on Wednesday.

The expo aims to attract tourists and promoting investment in the tourism industry within the East African Community (EAC) member states.

Mary Masanja, the Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, told a news conference in the capital Dodoma that hosting of the tourism expo will be rotational in all the EAC member states of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

Masanja said the hosting of the tourism expo in the East African regional bloc was approved by EAC ministers of wildlife and tourism in July 2021 under a Tourism Marketing Strategy (2021-2025).

She said the East African Regional Tourism Expo will be a forum for bringing together state and non-state tourism actors to showcase the rich and diverse tourism attractions and investment opportunities in the region.

The official said the expo will also be a platform for business-to-business engagements and dialogue aimed at the recovery of the tourism and wildlife sectors.

Related Topics

Dodoma Arusha Burundi Tanzania Rwanda Sudan Kenya Uganda July All From Industry

Recent Stories

Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

59 seconds ago
 Ukraine Trying to Discredit Zapad-2021 Drills, Spr ..

Ukraine Trying to Discredit Zapad-2021 Drills, Spreading Fake Info - Russian Mil ..

2 minutes ago
 Merkel, Macron to Meet in Paris on September 16 - ..

Merkel, Macron to Meet in Paris on September 16 - Berlin

2 minutes ago
 IIOJK authorities intensify restrictions to preven ..

IIOJK authorities intensify restrictions to prevent Hyderpora march

2 minutes ago
 Morocco registers 3,451 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco registers 3,451 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Around 3,000 in Vilnius Protest COVID-19 Restricti ..

Around 3,000 in Vilnius Protest COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.