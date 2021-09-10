East African regional tourism expo slated for October

Tanzania will host the first-ever East African Community Regional Tourism Expo from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16 in the northern tourist city of Arusha, an official said on Wednesday

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) --:Tanzania will host the first-ever East African Community Regional Tourism Expo from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16 in the northern tourist city of Arusha, an official said on Wednesday.

The expo aims to attract tourists and promoting investment in the tourism industry within the East African Community (EAC) member states.

Mary Masanja, the Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, told a news conference in the capital Dodoma that hosting of the tourism expo will be rotational in all the EAC member states of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

Masanja said the hosting of the tourism expo in the East African regional bloc was approved by EAC ministers of wildlife and tourism in July 2021 under a Tourism Marketing Strategy (2021-2025).

She said the East African Regional Tourism Expo will be a forum for bringing together state and non-state tourism actors to showcase the rich and diverse tourism attractions and investment opportunities in the region.

The official said the expo will also be a platform for business-to-business engagements and dialogue aimed at the recovery of the tourism and wildlife sectors.