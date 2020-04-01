MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Two people in Burundi have tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the East African nation's first COVID-19 patients, its Public Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Both are Burundian nationals from the port city of Bujumbura.

They are being treated at Bumerec Hospital, the Ministry for Public Health said in a press release.

One is a 56-year-old man who traveled to neighboring Rwanda. He was hospitalized after showing flu-like symptoms on March 18. The other is a 42-year-old who returned from Dubai.