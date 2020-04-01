UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

East Africa's Burundi Reports First Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:50 AM

East Africa's Burundi Reports First Coronavirus Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Two people in Burundi have tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the East African nation's first COVID-19 patients, its Public Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Both are Burundian nationals from the port city of Bujumbura.

They are being treated at Bumerec Hospital, the Ministry for Public Health said in a press release.

One is a 56-year-old man who traveled to neighboring Rwanda. He was hospitalized after showing flu-like symptoms on March 18. The other is a 42-year-old who returned from Dubai.

Related Topics

Dubai Bujumbura Man Burundi Rwanda March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

4 hours ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission to seizure laboratori ..

27 minutes ago

Coronavirus Lockdown Reason Behind Rising Depressi ..

27 minutes ago

Crimea Suspends Bus Travel With Other Regions Amid ..

27 minutes ago

Russia's Rosneft Lowers Risks of US Sanctions by S ..

27 minutes ago

IMF secures loans from members to bolster lending

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.