East Asia Region Faces Threat of Arms Race After INF Treat Termination - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The East Asian region sees a threat of an arms race after the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (the INF Treat) termination, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"With the termination of the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles, the region faced the possibility of these strike weapons appearing in its vast territory, and, accordingly, with the prospect of a new round of the arms race," Putin told the East Asia summit.