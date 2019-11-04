East Asia Summit Reaffirms Commitment to Fighting Drugs Trafficking - Joint Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The East Asia Summit (EAS) member states adopted on Monday a joint statement on the sidelines of ASEAN Summit, in which they reaffirmed their joint commitment to fighting illegal drug trafficking.

"[We] REAFFIRM EAS participating countries' shared commitment to effectively address and counter the world drug problem through concerted and sustained actions at the national and international levels, including accelerating the implementation of all existing drug policy commitments," the statement said.

The EAS nations agreed to boost international cooperation between judicial, law enforcement agencies and health bodies to decrease illegal crop cultivation, production of narcotic drugs and development of new psychoactive substances.

"[We] REITERATE our commitment to promote the health, welfare and well-being of all individuals, families, communities and society as a whole, and facilitating healthy lifestyles through effective, comprehensive, scientific evidence-based demand reduction initiatives at all levels, covering, in accordance with national legislation and the three international drug control conventions, prevention, early intervention, treatment, care, recovery, rehabilitation and social reintegration measures, as well as initiatives and measures aimed at minimizing the adverse public health and social consequences of drug abuse," the statement noted.

The EAS countries also agreed to strengthen regional cooperation to prevent cross-border drug trafficking as well as exchange and analyze information on the issue.

The East Asia Summit encompasses 10 ASEAN member states - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - as well as Russia, Australia, India, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and the United States.