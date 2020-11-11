UrduPoint.com
East Asia Summit To Begin In Vietnam's Hanoi Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

East Asia Summit to Begin in Vietnam's Hanoi Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The 15th commemorative session of the East Asia Summit (EAS) is scheduled to begin in Vietnam's capital of Hanoi on Wednesday and run until November 15.

The EAS is a platform of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for high-level dialogue with partner states, including China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

The summit will be held via video conferencing. The agenda will likely be focused on the coronavirus pandemic and the region's prospects for resilient economic recovery from it.

