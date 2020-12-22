UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

East China City Detects Coronavirus On Imported Food Packaging

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:11 PM

East China city detects coronavirus on imported food packaging

Bengbu City in east China's Anhui Province has detected COVID-19 on a packaging sample collected from a shipment of fish imported from India, local authorities said on Monday

HEFEI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Bengbu City in east China's Anhui Province has detected COVID-19 on a packaging sample collected from a shipment of fish imported from India, local authorities said on Monday.

The contaminated sample was detected during the city's inspection of imported cold-chain foods. The batch of imports has not been distributed.

The city authorities have launched an emergency response, sealing the frozen goods and tracing 61 people who had been in contact with the contaminated packaging, as well as their close contacts. All relevant individuals have been placed under quarantine and all have so far tested negative for COVID-19.

The city has also notified six people who had access to the goods but have since left the city.

Related Topics

India China Bengbu All From

Recent Stories

ICC Court to open 5th overseas case management off ..

11 minutes ago

EGA to provide technology know-how to Indonesia’ ..

11 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to resume flights to Istanbul

11 minutes ago

Two-day online training workshop on use of modern ..

8 minutes ago

China's new carrier rocket Long March-8 makes maid ..

8 minutes ago

UK coronavirus variant currently has no significan ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.