East China City Hosts Cherry Blossom Fest, Int'l Activities Amid Flower Sea
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 08:41 PM
As the enchanting beauty of spring cherry blossoms graces the city of Wuxi in east China's Jiangsu Province, an international cherry blossom festival also opened there on Thursday, captivating visitors from around the world
NANJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) As the enchanting beauty of spring cherry blossoms graces the city of Wuxi in east China's Jiangsu Province, an international cherry blossom festival also opened there on Thursday, captivating visitors from around the world.
Government officials, corporate executives and guests from over 30 countries and regions attended the opening ceremony of the festival.
Originating from a Sino-Japanese friendship event in the 1980s, the festival has garnered international acclaim. Spanning over 850,000 square meters, Wuxi's iconic Yuantouzhu tourist spot boasts more than 30,000 cherry trees, making it a premier destination for cherry blossom enthusiasts.
During the week-long festival, Wuxi will host a cherry blossom-themed fair and decorate some of its subway trains accordingly, while also offering around 100 local food-tasting activities to deliver culinary delights to the public.
Notably, 2025 Wuxi International Month also opened on Thursday. It will see the city hosting dozens of international events -- including economic and trade exchange activities involving multinational corporations from Germany, France, Japan and the Republic of Korea.
Recent Stories
World Franchise Council recognises Emirates Franchise as approved entity
Latifa Hospital earns WHO, UNICEF ‘Baby-Friendly Hospital’ accreditation
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence, security coope ..
Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel category at Nad Al Sheba Sports ..
East China city hosts cherry blossom fest, int'l activities amid flower sea
Pakistan to strengthen ties with Europe in sports: Pervaiz Ali Sandhila
Hanwha Aerospace to raise 3.6 tln won for global investments
IHC seeks record regarding meetings of PTI founder in jail
PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champions Trophy 2025
'Honour' killing suspect arrested
DC inaugurates Model Village at Daira Din Panah
More Stories From World
-
East China city hosts cherry blossom fest, int'l activities amid flower sea4 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers develop brain-machine interface to help patients with speech problems communicat ..7 minutes ago
-
Xi visits flower industry park in southwest China's Yunnan Province45 minutes ago
-
China hands over agriculture drones to Zambia45 minutes ago
-
China hands over agriculture drones to Zambia45 minutes ago
-
No religious freedom for Muslim in India as police launch crackdown on Meerut University1 hour ago
-
Barca eye Women's Champions League semis, City hand Chelsea first defeat of season1 hour ago
-
Barca on track for women's Champions League semis after thumping Wolfsburg2 hours ago
-
German foreign minister on Syria visit reopens Damascus embassy4 hours ago
-
Khamenei says US strikes on Yemen 'crime that must be stopped'4 hours ago
-
Top EU diplomat hails Trump offer to help Ukraine get air defences4 hours ago
-
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Trump's nuclear talks letter 'more of a threat'15 minutes ago