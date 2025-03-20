Open Menu

East China City Hosts Cherry Blossom Fest, Int'l Activities Amid Flower Sea

March 20, 2025

East China city hosts cherry blossom fest, int'l activities amid flower sea

As the enchanting beauty of spring cherry blossoms graces the city of Wuxi in east China's Jiangsu Province, an international cherry blossom festival also opened there on Thursday, captivating visitors from around the world

As the enchanting beauty of spring cherry blossoms graces the city of Wuxi in east China's Jiangsu Province, an international cherry blossom festival also opened there on Thursday, captivating visitors from around the world.

Government officials, corporate executives and guests from over 30 countries and regions attended the opening ceremony of the festival.

Originating from a Sino-Japanese friendship event in the 1980s, the festival has garnered international acclaim. Spanning over 850,000 square meters, Wuxi's iconic Yuantouzhu tourist spot boasts more than 30,000 cherry trees, making it a premier destination for cherry blossom enthusiasts.

During the week-long festival, Wuxi will host a cherry blossom-themed fair and decorate some of its subway trains accordingly, while also offering around 100 local food-tasting activities to deliver culinary delights to the public.

Notably, 2025 Wuxi International Month also opened on Thursday. It will see the city hosting dozens of international events -- including economic and trade exchange activities involving multinational corporations from Germany, France, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

