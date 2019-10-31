East China province sees foreign capital structure optimize from Jan. to Sept

A total of 2,391 foreign investment projects were signed in eastern China's Jiangsu Province from January to September, with actually utilized foreign investment exceeding 20 billion U.S. dollars, the provincial commercial department said Thursday

CHINA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :A total of 2,391 foreign investment projects were signed in eastern China's Jiangsu Province from January to September, with actually utilized foreign investment exceeding 20 billion U.S. dollars, the provincial commercial department said Thursday.

In Jiangsu's strategic emerging sectors, including information technology, high-end software, biotechnology and new medicine, foreign investment accounts for 61.4 percent of the total in the first three quarters, up 15.7 percentage points, with their actual use of foreign capital up 32.

7 percent to 12.56 billion U.S. dollars.

The actually utilized foreign capital in Jiangsu's service sector exceeded 9 billion U.S. Dollars during the same period, of which the modern service sector accounts for 49 percent, up 8.4 percentage points year on year, and real estate sector accounts for 29.3 percent, down 13 percentage points.

In terms of investment sources for Jiangsu, capital from the UK rose 135.9 percent year on year, capital from Germany up 32.8 percent, and that from Japan and the Republic of Korea up 33.2 percent and 38.5 percent respectively.