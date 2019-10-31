UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

East China Province Sees Foreign Capital Structure Optimize From Jan. To Sept

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:08 PM

East China province sees foreign capital structure optimize from Jan. to Sept

A total of 2,391 foreign investment projects were signed in eastern China's Jiangsu Province from January to September, with actually utilized foreign investment exceeding 20 billion U.S. dollars, the provincial commercial department said Thursday

CHINA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :A total of 2,391 foreign investment projects were signed in eastern China's Jiangsu Province from January to September, with actually utilized foreign investment exceeding 20 billion U.S. dollars, the provincial commercial department said Thursday.

In Jiangsu's strategic emerging sectors, including information technology, high-end software, biotechnology and new medicine, foreign investment accounts for 61.4 percent of the total in the first three quarters, up 15.7 percentage points, with their actual use of foreign capital up 32.

7 percent to 12.56 billion U.S. dollars.

The actually utilized foreign capital in Jiangsu's service sector exceeded 9 billion U.S. Dollars during the same period, of which the modern service sector accounts for 49 percent, up 8.4 percentage points year on year, and real estate sector accounts for 29.3 percent, down 13 percentage points.

In terms of investment sources for Jiangsu, capital from the UK rose 135.9 percent year on year, capital from Germany up 32.8 percent, and that from Japan and the Republic of Korea up 33.2 percent and 38.5 percent respectively.

Related Topics

Technology China Germany Same United Kingdom Japan January September From Billion

Recent Stories

UVAS International Conference on “Food Safety th ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Customs receives delegation from Community D ..

11 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics third-quarter net profit slump ..

21 minutes ago

China's central bank skips reverse repos for 4th d ..

21 minutes ago

Azadi March postponed till tomorrow

45 minutes ago

NA body recommends establishing Hostel Regulatory ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.