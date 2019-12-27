UrduPoint.com
East China Province Strengthens Ban On Smoking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 03:51 PM

The government of east China's Zhejiang Province has banned smoking in all indoor public places, indoor workplaces and on public transport

According to an action plan on promoting a "healthy Zhejiang," a service system to help citizens quit smoking will be built, the diagnosis and treatment of tobacco dependence will be promoted, and an epidemiological survey of tobacco use will also be carried out.

Measures to curb drinking, prompt Primary and middle schools to pay more attention to physical education, improve the working environment, and boost the adoption of new technologies such as facial recognition, near-field communication, 5G tele-medicine and imaging examinations in hospitals are also mentioned in the plan.

