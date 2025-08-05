East China Shengsi’s holistic tourism awakens stellar synergy of its islands

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) By the shores of the East China Sea, azure waves surge and roll. When the morning sun gilds the century-old lighthouse, when twilight transforms the “blue tear” beaches into a starry river, and when songs and laughter blend over the offshore mussel farms—this vibrant scroll of island charm is a living testament to the flourishing holistic tourism in the Shengsi Islands. From January to May this year, Shengsi’s tourism market delivered outstanding results: the county welcomed a total of 1.336 million visitors, marking a 35.1% year-on-year increase and ranking first in growth rate province-wide. Overnight stays stood out in particular, with 756,000 visitors, surging 50.7% year-on-year—a growth rate that also leads the province, showcasing Shengsi’s robust appeal as a travel destination.

Guided by the vision of “Beautiful Shengsi, Splendid Shengsi,” the islands have long transcended traditional sightseeing. With a foundation of two national 4A-level and three 3A-level tourist attractions, Shengsi has achieved full-scenic coverage across its towns and villages. Leading the province in the development of island parks, it has been honored as a provincial holistic tourism demonstration zone and ranked among the top ten counties for high-quality cultural and tourism integration in Zhejiang. Additionally, it has been recognized as a “Shining Pearl” in Zhejiang’s grand garden initiative.

In the summertime on Hua’ao Island, sightseeing shuttles bustle endlessly with tourists. From the first light of dawn over the century-old lighthouse to the dreamlike glow of the “blue tears” beaches at night, from the artistic workshops in the fishing village’s stone houses to the romantic cliffside vows of eternal love—this Island of Romance delivered an impressive performance during the May Day holiday, with its boutique guesthouses consistently booked to full capacity.

Across the archipelago, each island of Shengsi shines with its own distinctive charm: On Sijiao Island, the spiritual aura of seaside Buddhism intertwines with the rustic charm of fishing villages, weaving a tapestry of Zen-like tranquility; Shengshan Island preserves the centuries-old legacy of its fishing grounds, where the deep-rooted maritime culture whispers tales of time-honored traditions; Gouqi Island composes an oceanic pastoral symphony with its thriving mussel farms, painting a vibrant vision of rural revitalization against the blue waters; Huanglong Island’s rugged cliffs and weathered boulders sketch an ink-wash village, etching the timeless resilience of its seaside bluffs into the landscape; Meanwhile, Yangshan Island orchestrates a striking symphony of steel cranes against sapphire skies, where industrial prowess harmonizes with natural beauty in perfect balance.

In recent years, Shengsi has masterfully implemented the strategy of “one island, one specialty; one island, one strategy,” seamlessly threading these islands into a cohesive chain.

Across the grand chessboard of holistic tourism, the region is rapidly building an organic ecosystem where islands complement each other’s functions and share visitor flows. The synergistic network between “Sijiao Main Island + Huanglong Island” and the eastern Ma’an Archipelago is taking shape at an accelerated pace, propelling Shengsi’s tourism evolution from “single-island hits” to “cluster symbiosis.”

In Shengsi, the traditional “savor the sea, feast by the shore” tourism model is evolving into an immersive “revel in waves, bask in bliss” experience. Cultural festivals, sporting events, and artistic encounters are surging like tides, injecting dynamic energy into island tourism. On Hua’ao Island, the “Perfect Match of Love” carnival unfolded as 25 couples from across China celebrated a collective wedding—a romantic “tourism + emotion” feast where happiness fermented in the ocean breeze. Meanwhile, Sijiao Island’s “FU Art Festival · Wild Shengsi Living” festival used “tourism + art” as its key, guiding urbanites to discover hidden coastal and mountain retreats.

“Tourism + Sports” Infuses Vitality into the Islands. The “East China Sea Cup” Shengsi Islands Sailing Regatta has attracted 20 international teams to compete in its innovative “island-hopping race” format, allowing participants to admire the archipelago’s breathtaking scenery while navigating the waves. Meanwhile, the Jihu Beach Water sports Center offers over 20 aquatic activities, welcoming more than 2,000 daily visitors. The newly launched “Helicopter Island Tour” provides a bird’s-eye perspective of the islands, propelling Shengsi’s tourism into a new era of three-dimensional sea-land-air experiences.

How to make Shengsi a place that captivates the heart? Shengsi understands well that staying true to its unique character is the soul, while diversified innovation is the path. What leaves travelers with lasting memories, however, is the warmth hidden in the details. Thoughtful services at transport hubs deliver the first pleasant surprise, while the seamless island-hopping network makes exploration effortless. Complimentary rental amenities at scenic spots quietly ease travel hassles…

Cuisine serves as Shengsi’s most heartfelt emotional bond. By building the “Century-Old Fishing Ground” brand matrix, the county has expanded state-run seafood noodle shops at a pace of “6 outlets in 3 cities over 2 years.” Seasonal delicacies like the “Eight Ocean’s Treasures” and “Eight Fishing Harvest Delicacies” have won widespread acclaim, turning Shengsi’s seafood into a culinary icon—and a vibrant showcase of high-quality tourism development.

Leveraging strengths, seizing opportunities, and forging uniqueness, Shengsi is unlocking the “constellation effect” of its islands through comprehensive tourism development—pioneering a new wave of island travel and sailing toward an even more captivating future.

