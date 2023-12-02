Open Menu

East China To Put PV, Gas-film Integrated Power Station Into Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2023 | 01:10 PM

NANJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) China's first ultra-large photovoltaic (PV) and gas-film integrated power station is expected to go into operation as the full commissioning of its four gas-film greenhouses has been completed at the Lu'anzhou dock of Changzhou Port, east China's Jiangsu Province.

According to the State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co. Ltd., with PV panels installed on the roofs of the gas-film greenhouses, the whole project can generate 11 million kWh of electricity annually, accounting for 52 percent of the dock's annual electricity consumption.

With a total area of over 270,000 square meters, the project is expected to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 9,500 tonnes per year.

As part of the power station project, the four gas-film greenhouses will be adopted as the dock's bulk storage yard, where ships can unload, load, and transport their goods.

In the process of goods loading, unloading, storage, and transportation, the bulk materials in ports are prone to produce dust and waste gas. However, the new gas-film greenhouses can effectively avoid the problem of such fugitive dust.

