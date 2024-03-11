(@FahadShabbir)

HEFEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The total import and export of goods in Anhui Province, east China, grew 12.8 percent year on year to 122.51 billion Yuan (17.26 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first two months of 2024, hitting a record high, according to the local authorities.

The province's exports grew 17.5 percent year on year to 81.46 billion yuan, while imports rose 4.5 percent from the same period of 2023 to 41.05 billion yuan, according to Hefei Customs.

Private enterprises have become important contributors to the province's foreign trade growth.

During the period, the import and export volume of private enterprises reached 63.51 billion yuan, accounting for 51.8 percent of the province's total foreign trade volume.

Trade between Anhui and Belt and Road partner countries increased to 63.05 billion yuan in the first two months, up 14 percent year on year, amounting to 51.5 percent of the province's total foreign trade volume.