East China's Anhui Sees Foreign Trade In Goods Up 12.8 Pct In Jan-Feb
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HEFEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The total import and export of goods in Anhui Province, east China, grew 12.8 percent year on year to 122.51 billion Yuan (17.26 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first two months of 2024, hitting a record high, according to the local authorities.
The province's exports grew 17.5 percent year on year to 81.46 billion yuan, while imports rose 4.5 percent from the same period of 2023 to 41.05 billion yuan, according to Hefei Customs.
Private enterprises have become important contributors to the province's foreign trade growth.
During the period, the import and export volume of private enterprises reached 63.51 billion yuan, accounting for 51.8 percent of the province's total foreign trade volume.
Trade between Anhui and Belt and Road partner countries increased to 63.05 billion yuan in the first two months, up 14 percent year on year, amounting to 51.5 percent of the province's total foreign trade volume.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Five skiers found dead, one missing in Swiss Alps: police5 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 1.43 pct higher6 minutes ago
-
Japan revises Q4 economy to 0.4-pct growth6 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers uncover secrets behind adult fireflies' light organs6 minutes ago
-
Over 22,000 businesses newly established in Vietnam in first 2 months of 20246 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: China to beef up efforts to bolster youth employment6 minutes ago
-
Malaysia records flood losses of 171 mln USD in 202315 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's average housing price nearly 24 times higher than annual household income16 minutes ago
-
China firmly opposes Narendra Modi Arunachal Pradesh visit16 minutes ago
-
12 hospitalised after technical problem on LATAM flight16 minutes ago
-
1st LD-Writethru: China's auto sales up 11.1 pct in first 2 months16 minutes ago
-
Twenty years on, Spain honours train bombing victims26 minutes ago