BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The city of Wuxi in east China's Jiangsu Province reported one new imported asymptomatic case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, local health authorities said.

The person boarded a flight from Egypt and arrived in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Dec.

12 where he was put under a fortnight centralized medical observation, according to the Wuxi municipal government.

His four nucleic acid tests were all negative during the quarantine and subsequently, he flew to Wuxi on Dec. 27 where he received another COVID-19 test after arrival. The test result turned out to be positive on Tuesday.

Local authorities have traced 133 close contacts of the asymptomatic case and placed all of them under medical isolation. Nucleic acid testing of the close contacts and environment samples is in progress.